February's freeze eased U.S. natural gas glut, setting stage for later gains
- April natural gas (NG1:COM) closed -2.5% today at $2.746/MMBtu and have fallen 15% from the February highs caused by the Arctic blast that froze much of the U.S.
- Gas buyers such as utilities recorded the second-largest weekly withdrawal from inventories on record during the week that ended Feb. 19, which brought the volume of gas in storage from well above normal for the time of year to below the five-year average.
- As a result, nat gas futures rose to their highest level since late October; the rise was short lived, but gas producers and analysts say that enough gas was burned during the cold snap to likely keep prices from crashing when furnaces are shut off in spring.
- "It's possible a lack of catalysts allow prices to drift lower and, if so, we'd use the opportunity to add long exposure into the summer and an undersupplied winter which could see the return of $4 gas," Tudor Pickering Holt analysts say.
- The forecast depends in part on gas producers continuing to exercise restraint when it comes to drilling new wells.
- Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) CEO William Way says rather than drill more wells if gas prices rise, the company would use the extra cash to pay down debt.
- Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) CEO Dan Dinges expects depleted inventories will push prices above $4 at the onset of heating season, but he thinks companies will refrain from raising production in response and focus instead on generating cash to pay down debt and return cash to shareholders.
- Other relevant tickers include CRK, RRC, EQT, AR, CNX
- ETFs: UNG, UGAZF, DGAZ, BOIL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GAZ, GAZB
- Earlier today, the Energy Information Administration reported a much smaller than forecast weekly draw from U.S. natural gas inventories.