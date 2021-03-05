PerkinElmer raises $800M through notes offering

Mar. 05, 2021 6:10 AM ETPerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)PKIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) has priced $400M of 2.550% senior notes due 2031 at 99.965% of the principal amount and $400M of 3.625% senior notes due 2051 at 99.999% of the principal amount.
  • Offering is expected to close on March 8.
  • Interest on notes will be payable on a semi-annual basis.
  • The company plans to use ~$561M of the net proceeds to repay amounts borrowed under its senior unsecured revolving credit facility to fund a portion of the purchase price for its acquisition of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC and the remaining net proceeds to repay at maturity a portion of its outstanding €300M of 0.600% senior notes due 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.