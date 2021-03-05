PerkinElmer raises $800M through notes offering
Mar. 05, 2021 6:10 AM ETPerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)PKIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) has priced $400M of 2.550% senior notes due 2031 at 99.965% of the principal amount and $400M of 3.625% senior notes due 2051 at 99.999% of the principal amount.
- Offering is expected to close on March 8.
- Interest on notes will be payable on a semi-annual basis.
- The company plans to use ~$561M of the net proceeds to repay amounts borrowed under its senior unsecured revolving credit facility to fund a portion of the purchase price for its acquisition of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC and the remaining net proceeds to repay at maturity a portion of its outstanding €300M of 0.600% senior notes due 2021.