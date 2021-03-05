AES prices 10M equity units offering

Mar. 05, 2021 7:30 AM ETThe AES Corporation (AES)AESBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • The AES (NYSE:AES) priced its 10M equity units offering; underwriters granted option to purchase an additional 1.5M units.
  • Units will initially consist of 1M shares of 0% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, with liquidation preference of $1B, and contracts to purchase, for $1B shares.
  • Purchase contracts are expected to settle on Feb. 15, 2024.
  • Convertible Preferred Stock is perpetual, but the company may redeem all or any portion of the outstanding convertible preferred stock from and after Mar. 22, 2024.
  • Gross proceeds of $1B to be received from units sale; net proceeds to be used for developing its renewables business, U.S. utility businesses, LNG infrastructure and for other developments determined by management.
  • Offer expected to close on Mar.11.
