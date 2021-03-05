Bally's defended by analysts on earnings 'overreaction'
Mar. 05, 2021 7:55 AM ETBally's Corporation (BALY)BALYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Analyst are defending Bally's (NYSE:BALY) after yesterday's share price tumble.
- Stifel upgrades Bally's to a Buy rating from Hold.
- Analyst Steven Wieczynski: "We think the initial share reaction feels overplayed, and as our initial Hold-thesis has also largely played out, we are acting opportunistically to upgrade BALY to Buy from Hold. We think current valuation affords an attractive opportunity to acquire a compelling long-term omnichannel growth strategy at a fraction of the valuation priced into BALY's peers. Meanwhile, risks to BALY's land-based business appear to be improving alongside the U.S. vaccine rollout, with an impressive PF land-based Adj. EBITDA footprint once the dust settles and leverage/real estate flexibility for management to keep going on their impressive M&A cadence."
- The firm assigns a price target of $70 to rep 34% upside for shares.
- Union Gaming defended its Buy rating on Bally's and called the share price reaction yesterday an overreaction. "In the long-run, we still believe BALY will be a major player in the Interactive space after amassing an arsenal of key assets, including Bet.Works, Monkey Knife Fight, SportCaller, sizeable US market access, and a major media partnership with Sinclair," observes analyst John DeCree.
- Shares of Bally's are up 1.82% premarket. Yesterday, the company struck a sports betting deal with the NBA.