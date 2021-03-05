Fifth Third stock rises 2.7% after Goldman adds to conviction list
Mar. 05, 2021 9:33 AM ETFifth Third Bancorp (FITB)FITBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) gains 2.7% after Goldman Sachs analyst Ryan Nash adds the regional bank to the firm's conviction list as the analyst sees "limited downside in a low rate scenario (-5.5%) and significant upside (+50.5%) if higher rates do come through."
- Notes that FITB's rate sensitivity has improved since the last cycle due to increased liquidity on its balance sheet.
- And with the bank holding significant excess capital, Nash says FITB "could get much more aggressive in deploying capital in coming quarters, driving upside to estimates."