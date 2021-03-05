Fifth Third stock rises 2.7% after Goldman adds to conviction list

Mar. 05, 2021 9:33 AM ETFifth Third Bancorp (FITB)FITBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) gains 2.7% after Goldman Sachs analyst Ryan Nash adds the regional bank to the firm's conviction list as the analyst sees "limited downside in a low rate scenario (-5.5%) and significant upside (+50.5%) if higher rates do come through."
  • Notes that FITB's rate sensitivity has improved since the last cycle due to increased liquidity on its balance sheet.
  • And with the bank holding significant excess capital, Nash says FITB "could get much more aggressive in deploying capital in coming quarters, driving upside to estimates."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.