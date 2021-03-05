Activists don't ease off Kohl's after earnings
Mar. 05, 2021 9:35 AM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS)KSSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- The activist investor group barking at Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) is out comments on the department store operator's Q4 earnings report.
- "We believe Kohl’s fourth quarter earnings report and full year 2021 guidance substantiate the immediate need for change on the Board. The Board seems to be content performing just slightly better than the worst companies in retail. 'Best of the worst' is not a viable strategy, nor does it satisfy shareholders like us seeking long-term superior performance. Kohl’s is enormously well positioned with off-mall locations, which has significant advantages, but it also means Kohl’s competes against thriving off-mall players like TJX Companies, Ross Stores, Target, Old Navy and Burlington. We believe that a refreshed Board must oversee the development of a robust road map to compete for market share broadly in the soft goods, discretionary sector."
- The Investor Group collectively holds a 9.5% stake in Kohl's.
- Source: Press Release
- Dig into Nordstrom's Q4 numbers and guidance update.