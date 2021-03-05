SPAC Lerer Hippeau Acquisition prices $200M IPO
Mar. 05, 2021 11:17 AM ETLerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (LHAA)LHAABy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Lerer Hippeau Acquisition (LHAA) priced its 20M shares of its Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value/share, at $10/share for gross proceeds of $200M.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to 3M additional shares of Class A common stock.
- Shares to be listed on Nasdaq under symbol, 'LHAA', commences trading today.
- The company is sponsored by an affiliate of Lerer Hippeau, one of the most active venture capital firms in the country with a portfolio of 400+ companies across the consumer and enterprise technology sectors.
- It is led by Kenneth Lerer (former chairman & co-founder of The Huffington Post), its Chairman, Eric Hippeau, its CEO and Director, and Ben Lerer, its President and Director.
- Offer expected to close on Mar.9.