SPAC Lerer Hippeau Acquisition prices $200M IPO

Mar. 05, 2021 11:17 AM ETLerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (LHAA)LHAABy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Lerer Hippeau Acquisition (LHAA) priced its 20M shares of its Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value/share, at $10/share for gross proceeds of $200M.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to 3M additional shares of Class A common stock.
  • Shares to be listed on Nasdaq under symbol, 'LHAA', commences trading today.
  • The company is sponsored by an affiliate of Lerer Hippeau, one of the most active venture capital firms in the country with a portfolio of 400+ companies across the consumer and enterprise technology sectors.
  • It is led by Kenneth Lerer (former chairman & co-founder of The Huffington Post), its Chairman, Eric Hippeau, its CEO and Director, and Ben Lerer, its President and Director.
  • Offer expected to close on Mar.9.
