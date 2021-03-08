Q4 originations reach record bolstered by all-time high refinancings; Black Knight

Mar. 08, 2021 12:01 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • For mortgage originations, a record Q4 finished a record year.
  • $4.3T in mortgages were originated in 2020, with $2.8T in refinances (another all-time high) and $1.5T in purchase loans, the largest annual volume since 2005, according to Black Knight's Mortgage Monitor.
  • Rate-lock data suggests that the momentum will continue into early 2021. Assuming a 45-day lock-to-close timeline, rate locks through mid-February suggest Q1 refi activity could remain relatively steady at those record levels before recent rate spikes start to affect closed loan volumes in late Q1 or early Q2.
  • "With rates on the rise, refinance incentive has been significantly curtailed," said Ben Graboske, president of Black Knight Data & Analytics.
  • As recently as Feb. 11, some 18.1M refi candidates were in the market. With the 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate at 3.02% at March 4, just 12.96M high-quality refinance candidates remain, the smallest amount since May 2020 and representing a 29% reduction in only three weeks.
