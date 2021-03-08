Global Blue acquires Zigzag Global

Mar. 08, 2021 7:08 AM ETGlobal Blue Group Holding AG (GB)GBBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Global Blue (NYSE:GB) has acquired ZigZag, a leading Software-as-a-Service ((SaaS)) technology platform that helps retailers manage worldwide e-commerce returns and exchanges more profitably.
  • The company has raised $70M via a private placement of common stock to fully fund the ZigZag acquisition
  • With e-commerce business booming, Global Blue will benefit from ZigZag’s e-commerce expertise and empower merchants to capture growth opportunities through omni-channel technology and payment solutions.
  • Jacques Stern, CEO and President of Global Blue commented: “With this first acquisition since our listing on the New York Stock Exchange in August 2020, Global Blue has the ambition to become a strategic omni-channel technology and payments partner empowering merchants to capture growth opportunities.
  • The transaction is expected to close by the end of March 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.