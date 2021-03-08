Global Blue acquires Zigzag Global
Mar. 08, 2021 7:08 AM ETGlobal Blue Group Holding AG (GB)GBBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Global Blue (NYSE:GB) has acquired ZigZag, a leading Software-as-a-Service ((SaaS)) technology platform that helps retailers manage worldwide e-commerce returns and exchanges more profitably.
- The company has raised $70M via a private placement of common stock to fully fund the ZigZag acquisition
- With e-commerce business booming, Global Blue will benefit from ZigZag’s e-commerce expertise and empower merchants to capture growth opportunities through omni-channel technology and payment solutions.
- Jacques Stern, CEO and President of Global Blue commented: “With this first acquisition since our listing on the New York Stock Exchange in August 2020, Global Blue has the ambition to become a strategic omni-channel technology and payments partner empowering merchants to capture growth opportunities.
- The transaction is expected to close by the end of March 2021.