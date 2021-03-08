LKQ's subsidiary redeems €750M 3.625% senior notes
Mar. 08, 2021 7:47 AM ETLKQ Corporation (LKQ)LKQBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) announced that wholly-owned subsidiary LKQ European has delivered a notice of early redemption to its holders of €750M 3.625% senior notes due 2026.
- Redemption date is scheduled for Apr.1, 2021.
- Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to 101.813% of the principal amount of the notes.
- LKQ European's €250M senior notes due 2028 will remain outstanding.
- "With the tremendous progress made by LKQ to generate significant sustainable free cash flow since 2018, we plan to utilize our strong liquidity position to redeem our €750M senior notes early with proceeds from lower cost revolver borrowings and cash on hand. The transaction will lower our weighted average cost of debt and provide meaningful interest expense savings," EVP & CFO Varun Laroyia commented.