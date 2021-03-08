SeaWorld cut by Citi with limited upside seen
Mar. 08, 2021
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS)
- Citi lowers its rating on SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) to Neutral from Buy.
- "Management continues to execute remarkably well with continued cost cuts, higher guest spending and initiatives like year-round park operations in several parks. However, when we layer in the benefits from these initiatives, it suggests the equity is likely worth $52 a share."
- "As such, while we see scope for potential upside, the upside from prevailing levels may be relatively muted."
- Citi's price target is $52, which applies a 9X 2023 EV-EBITDA multiple. Our 9x EV-EBITDA multiple is above the historical average.
- Shares of SeaWorld are down 0.88% premarket to $48.67 vs. a 52-week trading range of $6.75 to $50.93.