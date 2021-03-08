AirBoss of America to acquire BlackBox Biometrics for $27M
Mar. 08, 2021 8:01 AM ETAirBoss of America Corp. (ABSSF)ABSSFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- AirBoss Defense (ADG), a subsidiary of AirBoss of America (OTCPK:ABSSF) agrees to acquire 100% ownership of New York based BlackBox Biometrics (B3), developer of the revolutionary Blast Gauge System of lightweight wearable blast overpressure sensors for up to $27M consisting of $7M in cash and $20M in royalties over eight years.
- B3 is a leading technology company focused on preserving health, transforming behavior, and optimizing performance, and is developed in conjunction with Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).
- AirBoss currently holds a minority interest in B3 and exclusive sales rights of the Blast Gauge System to the U.S. military.
- Under the agreement, ADG to offer solutions to help protect people worldwide from exposure to cumulative brain trauma.
- The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2021.