AirBoss of America to acquire BlackBox Biometrics for $27M

Mar. 08, 2021 8:01 AM ETAirBoss of America Corp. (ABSSF)ABSSFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • AirBoss Defense (ADG), a subsidiary of AirBoss of America (OTCPK:ABSSF) agrees to acquire 100% ownership of New York based BlackBox Biometrics (B3), developer of the revolutionary Blast Gauge System of lightweight wearable blast overpressure sensors for up to $27M consisting of $7M in cash and $20M in royalties over eight years.
  • B3 is a leading technology company focused on preserving health, transforming behavior, and optimizing performance, and is developed in conjunction with Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).
  • AirBoss currently holds a minority interest in B3 and exclusive sales rights of the Blast Gauge System to the U.S. military.
  • Under the agreement, ADG to offer solutions to help protect people worldwide from exposure to cumulative brain trauma.
  • The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.