SITE Centers affirms 2021 guidance, collects 94% of February rent

Mar. 08, 2021 7:59 AM ETSITE Centers Corp. (SITC)SITCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) affirms its 2021 operating FFO guidance of 90 cents-$1.00 per share in its presentation at the Citi Virtual Global Property CEO Conference.
  • SITC says signed but not opened ("SNO") pipeline totals $13M of annualized base rent as of Feb. 28, 2021; pipeline represents just under 4% of SITC's share of Q4 annualized bas rent.
  • As of March 4, 2021, tenants have paid ~95% of January base rent and 94% of February's in each case on a pro rata basis.
  • By quarter, SITC's tenants have paid 81% of Q2 2020 aggregate base rent, 88% of Q3's and 95% of Q4's at the company's share and based on average base rents, open for business.
  • 98% of tenants now open for business, up 53% from April 5 trough.
  • See analysts' estimate earnings revision trends in chart below.
  • Gen Alpha lists reasons to consider SITC.
