Baudax Bio names Richard S. Casten as CFO, gives option award
Mar. 08, 2021 9:02 AM ETBaudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX)BXRXBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) appointed Mr. Richard S. Casten as Chief Financial Officer to succeed Ryan D. Lake, who is transitioning to full time Chief Financial Officer for Recro.
- Mr. Casten, most recently served as Vice President of Finance, Controller and Treasurer at Lupin Pharmaceuticals.
- Additionally, BXRX has issued a hiring-inducement grant options to purchase an aggregate of 270K shares of common stock and restricted stock of 100K shares with a grant date of March 8, 2021 to its chief financial officer, Richard S. Casten, vesting over four years with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and then monthly over the following 36 months, subject to continued employment with the company through the applicable vesting dates. The restricted stock units vest annually over four years.
- Each option has an exercise of $1.22 (the Nasdaq closing price when granted, on Mar.08).
- Shares are down 1.64% PM.