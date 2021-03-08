Zoetis upgraded to buy at BofA citing recent underperformance
Mar. 08, 2021 9:32 AM ETZoetis Inc. (ZTS)ZTSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Bank of America has upgraded Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) to buy from neutral noting a compelling entry point following its ‘recent sell-off.’ The price target is kept at $180.00 per share indicating ~23.6% upside to the previous close.
- The analyst Michael Ryskin and the team are bullish on the animal health industry and Zoetis in particular citing conversations with industry experts and management and following the company’s recent Q4 2020 results which beat the consensus.
- Based on channel checks, the analysts predict that the spending on Companion Animal to remain elevated into 2021, higher than the historical level despite a slight slowdown from the previous year. Zoetis is unlikely to be a ‘loser in “COVID reopening” trade,’ they conclude.
- However, in a neutral thesis on the stock in February, Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Schönberger argued Zoetis was overvalued, and it was not a good investment.