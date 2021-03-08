Aflac closes on $400M sustainability bond issue
- Aflac (AFL +1.9%) closes on its first sustainability bond, issuing $400M of 1.125% senior notes due 2026.
- The company plans to allocate an amount at least equivalent to the net proceeds from the offering exclusively to existing or future investments in, or financing of, projects that provide environmental or social benefits.
- Aflac's sustainability framework focuses on eight categories: renewable energy, energy efficiency, green buildings, clean transportation, sustainable water management, pollution prevention and control; socio-economic advancement and empowerment, and communities.
- "The company believes this approach leads to better decisions with respect to the sustainability of an investment and its risk and return profile, while helping to make a positive financial and social impact on all of Aflac's stakeholders," the company said in a statement.