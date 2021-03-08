Consumers sees spending rising faster than earnings growth in next year: NY Fed

Mar. 08, 2021 11:00 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Consumers increase their expectations for expected earnings growth but see their spending rising even more, according to the New York Federal Reserve Bank's February 2021 Survey of Consumer Expectations.
  • Median one-year-ahead expected earnings growth increased to 2.2% in February after staying flat at 2% for the previous seven months; the median still remains below the year-ago level of 2.6%.
  • Median expected household income growth, though, was unchanged at 2.4%; that's higher than the series low of 1.9% in April 2020, but still below the 2.7% level of a year ago.
  • Median household spending growth expectations increased to 4.6% in February, rising from 4.2% in January and 3.4% in December.
  • Expectations for inflation follow a similar narrative. Median year-ahead inflation expectations increased to 3.1% in February, its highest level since July 2014, vs. 3.0% in January.
  • In the longer run, consumers haven't changed their outlook for inflation; median expectations for inflation at the three-year horizon were unchanged at 3.0%.
  • The mean perceived probability of losing one's job in the next 12 months increased slightly to 14.2% in February vs. 13.6% in January, but remains below the 2020 average of 16.5%.
  • Consumers were also slightly more pessimistic about finding a job if they lost their current one; that mean perceived probability fell to 48.8% in February from 49.5% in January, and remains well below its year-ago level of 58.7%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.