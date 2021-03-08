Consumers sees spending rising faster than earnings growth in next year: NY Fed
Mar. 08, 2021 11:00 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Consumers increase their expectations for expected earnings growth but see their spending rising even more, according to the New York Federal Reserve Bank's February 2021 Survey of Consumer Expectations.
- Median one-year-ahead expected earnings growth increased to 2.2% in February after staying flat at 2% for the previous seven months; the median still remains below the year-ago level of 2.6%.
- Median expected household income growth, though, was unchanged at 2.4%; that's higher than the series low of 1.9% in April 2020, but still below the 2.7% level of a year ago.
- Median household spending growth expectations increased to 4.6% in February, rising from 4.2% in January and 3.4% in December.
- Expectations for inflation follow a similar narrative. Median year-ahead inflation expectations increased to 3.1% in February, its highest level since July 2014, vs. 3.0% in January.
- In the longer run, consumers haven't changed their outlook for inflation; median expectations for inflation at the three-year horizon were unchanged at 3.0%.
- The mean perceived probability of losing one's job in the next 12 months increased slightly to 14.2% in February vs. 13.6% in January, but remains below the 2020 average of 16.5%.
- Consumers were also slightly more pessimistic about finding a job if they lost their current one; that mean perceived probability fell to 48.8% in February from 49.5% in January, and remains well below its year-ago level of 58.7%.