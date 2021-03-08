MKS Instruments' raised Coherent bid lost out to II-VI

Mar. 08, 2021 11:00 AM ETMKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)COHR, IIVI, LITE, MKSIBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Earlier today, Coherent (COHR +1.7%) announced that II-VI (IIVI -0.9%) raised its acquisition offer to $170 in cash and 1.0981 II-VI common shares for each Coherent share, which equals out to $260 per share. The company's board deemed the II-VI offer as superior to the previously accepted Lumentum (LITE -1.7%) bid.
  • The third participant in the bidding war, MKS Instruments (MKSI +4.3%), announces it had also raised its offer. MKS offered $135 in cash and $115 in stock for a total of $250 per share.
  • “We respect the Coherent Board’s determination, though we are disappointed that they did not declare ours to be a superior offer,” says John T.C. Lee, President and CEO of MKS.
  • In early February, MKS had offered $115 in cash and 0.7473 MKS shares per Coherent share.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.