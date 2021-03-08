MKS Instruments' raised Coherent bid lost out to II-VI
Mar. 08, 2021 11:00 AM ETMKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)COHR, IIVI, LITE, MKSIBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Earlier today, Coherent (COHR +1.7%) announced that II-VI (IIVI -0.9%) raised its acquisition offer to $170 in cash and 1.0981 II-VI common shares for each Coherent share, which equals out to $260 per share. The company's board deemed the II-VI offer as superior to the previously accepted Lumentum (LITE -1.7%) bid.
- The third participant in the bidding war, MKS Instruments (MKSI +4.3%), announces it had also raised its offer. MKS offered $135 in cash and $115 in stock for a total of $250 per share.
- “We respect the Coherent Board’s determination, though we are disappointed that they did not declare ours to be a superior offer,” says John T.C. Lee, President and CEO of MKS.
- In early February, MKS had offered $115 in cash and 0.7473 MKS shares per Coherent share.