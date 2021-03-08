Cinedigm to acquire FoundationTV
Mar. 08, 2021 12:19 PM ETCinedigm Corp. (CIDM)CIDMBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Cinedigm (CIDM +19.7%) announces agreement to acquire FoundationTV, a comprehensive direct-to-consumer streaming technology, artificial intelligence, machine-learning, and data analytics platform company.
- FoundationTV streaming platform focuses on enabling highly personalized streaming services that can operate on a global scale. Cinedigm plans to tightly integrate the FoundationTV and Matchpoint technology platforms, and their respective software engineering teams, into a new Indian-based division, Cinedigm India.
- This transaction is expected to be accretive to Cinedigm's earnings within the first twelve months.
- In addition to enhancing and extending Cinedigm's streaming technology platform, the Cinedigm India team will also begin development and planning for a new, branded global "umbrella" service.
- "With the completion of this acquisition, Cinedigm now has the proprietary technology to compete with the largest streaming services in the industry and also an even more compelling competitive advantage as we accelerate our strategy of growth through acquisition," commented Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer and President of Cinedigm Networks.