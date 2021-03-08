Cable One rises 2.3% as analysts upgrade after stock decline
Mar. 08, 2021 12:21 PM ETCable One, Inc. (CABO)CABOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cable One (NYSE:CABO) is 2.3% higher after a pair of upgrades following this month's pullback in share price.
- The stock is down about 19% from its 52-week high in late December; it's fallen 12.8% over the past month.
- Truist Securities has raised the stock to Buy and has a price target of $2,100, implying another 14% upside in the shares.
- Raymond James also upgraded to Outperform, from Market Perform.
- “With increased numbers from the Hargray acquisition, an improved organic growth rate, and more M&A potential (Wisper ISP, Mega Broadband), we believe CABO remains attractive going forward, particularly for mid-cap investors,” the firm says.
- It has a price target of $2,025, just slightly above average.