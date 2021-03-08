Eos Energy Enterprises announces leadership team hires

  • Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE -8.7%) appointed Jody Markopoulos as COO and Jesper Helt as Chief People Officer.
  • Markopoulos will be responsible for optimizing the value chain and leading capacity expansion to meet customer demand for energy storage solutions while Helt will lead the company's human resources and talent acquisition efforts.
  • Most recently Markopoulos ran her own consulting firm, leveraging 27 years of operating leadership, providing advisory services to leading private equity, public and private companies.
  • Meanwhile, Helt most recently served as human resources chief at Commvault.
