AnaptysBio gets double downgrade at JPM after Imsidolimab trial failure
Mar. 08, 2021 1:05 PM ETAnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB)ANABBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- AnaptysBio (ANAB -35.3%) has lost more than a third today following its pre-market announcement of the failure of imsidolimab to meet the primary endpoint in a mid-stage study for moderate-to-severe palmoplantar pustulosis.
- Citing questions for long-term value creation path following the setback, the analysts at J.P. Morgan have downgraded the stock to underweight from overweight with the price target slashed to $17.00 from $40.00 per share indicating ~42.3% downside to the previous close.
- Despite the value attributed to imsidolimab in generalized pustular psoriasis, the AnaptysBio’s partnership with GlaxoSmithKline and its liquidity, the analyst Anupam Rama and the team on the back of the trial failure now question this value.
- The downgrade is an about-face from J.P. Morgan which just last month upgraded AnaptysBio to overweight from underperform citing a ‘positive reward/risk profile’ for imsidolimab in PPP.