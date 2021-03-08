Cantel Medical FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 08, 2021 1:33 PM ETSTERIS plc (STE)STEBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (-18.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $276.63M (-4.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CMD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.