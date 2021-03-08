Intersect ENT Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Mar. 08, 2021 1:36 PM ETIntersect ENT, Inc. (XENT)XENTBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.32 (-28.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $27.83M (-12.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, XENT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.