AeroVironment FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETAeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)AVAVBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.00 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $75.83M (+22.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVAV has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.