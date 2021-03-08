Magic Software reports Q4 beats and upside annual revenue forecast
Mar. 08, 2021 3:56 PM ETMagic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC)MGICBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Magic Software (NASDAQ:MGIC) shares are up nearly 4% after this morning's Q4 report topped revenue and profit estimates with $104.6M (+15%) and $0.21, respectively.
- "I am pleased to report that Magic delivered a strong finish to the year, with record breaking revenues of $104.6 million for the fourth quarter, reflecting 15% increase from the same period last year and exceeding the 100 million-dollar-mark for the first time. The company’s results of operations for the year demonstrate our ability to manage our business during uncertain times introduced by the COVID-19 global pandemic while emerging from it much stronger," says CEO Guy Bernstein.
- The revenue guidance for 2021 sees $420-430M (+13-16%) versus the $389.9M consensus.
- Press release.