Vonage slips 3.1% as Investor Day fails to quell stock price downturn
Mar. 08, 2021 3:58 PM ETVonage Holdings Corp. (VG)VGBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Vonage Holdings (NASDAQ:VG) is down 3.1% and heading for its fifth down session in a row, a downdraft that includes Friday's investor day, which contained a financial outlook that analysts expected would take some time to pan out.
- Morgan Stanley is encouraged by the new vision but says it lacks a catalyst, and noted that it may take several quarters for tangible business improvement. It's maintaining an Equal Weight rating and a $13 price target (about 7% upside implied).
- Similarly, J.P. Morgan is Neutral with a $13.50 price target - and while it says the strategy was laid out well, but it's waiting for evidence after some weak execution in the past.
- And Stephens is staying Overweight, with an $18 price target (49% upside). In contrast to J.P. Morgan's point, the firm highlighted a message of improved execution, and noted cheap relative valuation and some favorable tailwinds.
- Overall the Street is Bullish on Vonage, while it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.
