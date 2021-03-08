Entergy cut at KeyBanc on mounting regulatory concerns
Mar. 08, 2021 3:57 PM ETEntergy Corporation (ETR)ETRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Entergy (ETR +1.5%) is up despite a downgrade to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc, which notes the company faces an additional proceeding at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on top of two existing complaints, and the regulatory climate in Arkansas also is poised to pressure the stock's valuation.
- Given that Entergy already has received an unfavorable preliminary decision in one of the FERC cases, KeyBanc believes growing regulatory exposure would add to the existing concerns and add to negative sentiment after the shares already have underperformed on a YTD basis.
- "Ultimately, higher regulatory exposure and a heightened risk of negative outcomes could create additional equity needs on top of the existing $2.4B that the company has discussed, especially given ETR's relatively weaker balance sheet," KeyBanc's Sophie Karp writes.
- Entergy wrongfully charged customers more than $1B over eight years in upgrading its problem-plagued Grand Gulf Nuclear Station in Mississippi, according to allegations in a federal complaint filed by three of the utility's regulators.