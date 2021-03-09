Children's Place rallies 11% after earnings topper
Mar. 09, 2021 7:19 AM ETThe Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE)PLCEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) reports consolidated digital sales increased 38% in Q4 to rep 46% of total sales. Comparable retail sales for the quarter increased 1% and total sales were down 7%.
- Adjusted operating income was 5.5% of sales vs. 6.9% a year ago and -0.2% consensus.
- Net income was $7.8M vs. $24.2M a year ago.
- Stores update: "With respect to our fleet optimization initiative, we closed 60 stores during the quarter bringing our total stores closures to 178 for 2020. We plan to close a total of approximately 122 stores in 2021, with 25 planned closures in the first quarter, and 97 closures planned by the end of fiscal 2021, bringing our total closures for the two year period to our previously announced target of 300 closures."
- The retailer held back on issuing guidance.
- Shares of Children's Place are up 10.84% premarket after the Q4 earnings topper.