Iamgold selects Sprott's Dimitrov as new CFO

Mar. 09, 2021 7:59 AM ETIAMGOLD Corporation (IAG)IAGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) appoints Daniella Dimitrov as its new CFO, effective March 29, succeeding the retiring Carol Banducci.
  • Dimitrov joins Iamgold from Sprott Capital Partners, where she is an Investment Banking partner; previously, she served as President and CEO and as CFO of Orvana Minerals, Executive Vice Chair of Baffinland Iron, and COO of Dundee Securities.
  • Banducci has spent 14 years with Iamgold, including 12 as the company's CFO.
  • Iamgold may find 2021 will be "another disappointing year," given that the company does not have a firm date for a Westwood restart, Taylor Dart writes in a neutral analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.