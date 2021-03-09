Iamgold selects Sprott's Dimitrov as new CFO
- Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) appoints Daniella Dimitrov as its new CFO, effective March 29, succeeding the retiring Carol Banducci.
- Dimitrov joins Iamgold from Sprott Capital Partners, where she is an Investment Banking partner; previously, she served as President and CEO and as CFO of Orvana Minerals, Executive Vice Chair of Baffinland Iron, and COO of Dundee Securities.
- Banducci has spent 14 years with Iamgold, including 12 as the company's CFO.
- Iamgold may find 2021 will be "another disappointing year," given that the company does not have a firm date for a Westwood restart, Taylor Dart writes in a neutral analysis published on Seeking Alpha.