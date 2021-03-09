Aehr Test trades in green on nabbing $1.2M order for multiple WaferPaks
Mar. 09, 2021
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trades 8.1% higher premarket after receiving a $1.2M order for multiple WaferPak Contactors from one of its lead FOX-XP test and burn-in system customers for their installed base of FOX multi-wafer test systems.
- The orders are for increased volume of production test of the customer’s silicon photonics devices for data center-oriented fiber optic support.
- WaferPaks are expected to ship over the next quarter.
- "This customer continues to look to Aehr to support their high-volume production ramp in wafer-level burn-in capacity and to forecast significant growth in shipments for silicon photonics devices that we expect to drive the need for additional production test and burn-in capacity for multiple years into the future," president & CEO Gayn Erickson commented.
- Market Research Engine projects silicon photonics for data center and high-performance computing to grow at a compounded rate of 26.8% from 2017 through 2024.