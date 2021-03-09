Aehr Test trades in green on nabbing $1.2M order for multiple WaferPaks

Mar. 09, 2021 8:09 AM ETAehr Test Systems (AEHR)AEHRBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trades 8.1% higher premarket after receiving a $1.2M order for multiple WaferPak Contactors from one of its lead FOX-XP test and burn-in system customers for their installed base of FOX multi-wafer test systems.
  • The orders are for increased volume of production test of the customer’s silicon photonics devices for data center-oriented fiber optic support.
  • WaferPaks are expected to ship over the next quarter.
  • "This customer continues to look to Aehr to support their high-volume production ramp in wafer-level burn-in capacity and to forecast significant growth in shipments for silicon photonics devices that we expect to drive the need for additional production test and burn-in capacity for multiple years into the future," president & CEO Gayn Erickson commented.
  • Market Research Engine projects silicon photonics for data center and high-performance computing to grow at a compounded rate of 26.8% from 2017 through 2024.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.