Motion Acquisition Corp. to buy medical-transportation start-up Ambulnz at a $1.1B valuation (update)
Mar. 09, 2021 8:15 AM ETDocGo Inc. (DCGO)DCGOBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Motion Acquisition Corp. (MOTN) agreed Tuesday to buy medical-transportation start-up Ambulnz through a SPAC merger at a $1.1 billion valuation.
- The deal will net Ambulnz $225M of cash on the balance sheet, consisting of $125M from a private investment in public equity (PIPE) and some $100M from MOTN’s funds (assuming no redemptions by the special purpose acquisition company’s investors).
- The PIPE will be led by Light Street Capital, with participation from current Ambulnz investor Moore Strategic Ventures.
- Ambulnz plans to change its name to DocGo as part of the deal. The stock will take over MOTN’s Nasdaq listing and trade under the ticker symbol “DCGO.”
- Ambulnz originally launched in 2015 as an ambulance company that focused on using real-time GPS to provide accurate arrival times.
- However, it’s since expanded to offering patients in-home services using some 1,700 staff paramedics and emergency medical technicians. Working under a doctor, the company’s staffers can provide non-emergency vaccinations, bloodwork, EKGs and other services.
- Ambulnz currently offers its services via deals with hospital networks, insurance companies, municipal governments and large private employers.
- The company estimates its total addressable market at $95B. It expects revenues to exceed $265M in 2022, up from a projected $155M+ this year, a preliminary $94M in 2020 and $48M in 2019.
- Stan Vashovsky, Ambulnz’s co-founder and CEO, said in announcing the deal that his company is "taking traditional healthcare beyond the walls of hospitals and clinics and offering in-home healthcare services at affordable price points to the broader community. … We are excited to partner with Motion and our new investors to realize DocGo's full potential as a public company."
- MOTN chief Michael Burdiek added that his special purpose acquisition company "has been seeking to partner with a vertical market leader at the intersection of mobility and technology. … We believe DocGo represents a tremendous opportunity in a large and attractive market.”
- The merger announcement came on a day when telehealth stocks rallied after weeks of declines.
- Still, investors seemed cautious about the deal, with MOTN rising just 0.5% to close at $10 a share.