Norfolk Southern named the top rails pick at Citi

  • Citi calls Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) a top pick in the rails group.
  • "Surprisingly, NS is now the least crowded rail in spite of a strong fundamental story underpinned by volume growth on easy comps and substantial overall rail improvement. We’re moving NS up to our top pick in the sector as a result of solid top line prospects and still lower than average expectations around overall rail improvement."
  • Wall Street ratings scorecard on Norfolk Southern: 15 Buy-equivalent ratings, 9 Neutral-equivalent ratings and 3 Sell-equivalent ratings.
