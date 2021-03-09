Chipotle called out as compelling opportunity by Goldman Sachs

  • Goldman Sachs boosts its price target on Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) to $1,750 from $1,725 and advises investors to buy on any weakness for shares.
  • "We believe CMG is one of the most compelling opportunities in the Restaurant industry, and see the recent sell-off as a buying opportunity. Chipotle is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic in a stronger position regarding its rapid digital acceleration, a focus on new asset designs (digital/Chipotlanes), a healthy pipeline of menu innovation (quesadilla coming soon), and a strong balance sheet to support unit development and growth initiatives."
  • The Goldman PT on Chipotle reps more than 30% upside for shares and is above the average Wall Street PT of $1,612.74.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.