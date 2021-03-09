Chipotle called out as compelling opportunity by Goldman Sachs
Mar. 09, 2021 8:36 AM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)CMGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Goldman Sachs boosts its price target on Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) to $1,750 from $1,725 and advises investors to buy on any weakness for shares.
- "We believe CMG is one of the most compelling opportunities in the Restaurant industry, and see the recent sell-off as a buying opportunity. Chipotle is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic in a stronger position regarding its rapid digital acceleration, a focus on new asset designs (digital/Chipotlanes), a healthy pipeline of menu innovation (quesadilla coming soon), and a strong balance sheet to support unit development and growth initiatives."
- The Goldman PT on Chipotle reps more than 30% upside for shares and is above the average Wall Street PT of $1,612.74.