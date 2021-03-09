Stifel reiterates buy rating for Zoetis, shares rise 4%
Mar. 09, 2021 9:46 AM ETZoetis Inc. (ZTS)ZTSBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Stifel analyst Jonathan D. Block is reiterating his buy rating for shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) and maintaining his price target of $185.
- Based on yesterday's closing price of $145.15, that price target represents a 24% upside.
- Block says that Zoetis' monoclonal antibody (mAb) pain portfolio is akin to the The Cooper Companies' CooperVision MiSight contact lenses for myopia control in that MiSight initially hardly contributed to Cooper's top-line but "represented a significant long-term opportunity. Fast forward to today and few (if any) [Cooper] investor conversations take place without myopia management/MiSight playing a key role. MiSight playing a key role."
- "We believe a similar path lies ahead for Zoetis' mAb pain portfolio," Block notes.
- He says almost all veterinarians plan to use Librela and Solensia, two Zoetis pain mAbs.
- Stifel's bullish note comes a day after Bank of America upgraded Zoetis shares from neutral to buy.
- Zoetis shares are up 4.2% to $151.22 in morning trading.