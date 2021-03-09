Root stock slips after BofA note sees negative cash flow for at least 5 years

  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock drops 2.5% after BofA Securities analyst Joshua Shanker initiates coverage with an Underperform rating on the premise that the insure-tech won't be cash flow positive until 2027.
  • As a result, he expects ROOT "will require not insignificant cash infusions from the capital markets to bridge its cash flow needs."
  • Root prices its auto insurance based on a telematics score, meant to assess a driver's skill generally through hard braking frequency and how often they look at a cell phone while driving.
  • Progressive, which has been using telematics for 20 years, "has a a sizable advantage over Root in terms of amount of data as well as engagement with the data," Shanker said in his note. Allstate also has a similar advantage.
  • Furthermore, Progressive and Berkshire Hathaway's Geico hold dominant positions in direct-to-consumer engagement and brand identity, the analyst said.
  • Sets price target of $9, far below the $21.92 average price target of Sell-Side analysts.
  • Root shares' total return have significantly lagged the S&P 500 and competitors PGR and ALL since its IPO in October.
  • SA contributor Librarian Capital, though, sees the stock pullback as a potential bargain.
