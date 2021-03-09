Cinedigm pays down $3.5M of term loan, extends loan maturity date
Mar. 09, 2021 11:47 AM ETCinedigm Corp. (CIDM)CIDMBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Through a amendment to the Term Loan agreement, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) extended the loan maturity to Mar.31, 2022 for which Cinedigm DC Holdings paid $3.5M to Prospect for reducing the outstanding principal amount of the loan.
- "This paydown of our Prospect term loan for our legacy Digital Cinema Equipment business is the latest move in our aggressive efforts to reduce our debt and interest expense. After this paydown of $3.5 M, the loan balance on this debt will be $8.5M," President, COO & General Counsel Gary Loffredo commented.
- Total recourse debt (incl. PPP loan) is currently below $5M post the full elimination of Second Lien and Convertible Notes earlier in this year.
- With these steps, the company's balance sheet is strengthened for supporting Cinedigm's streaming asset roll-up acquisition strategy.