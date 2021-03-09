Walgreens nears completion of COVID-19 vaccination program at long-term care facilities
Mar. 09, 2021 12:32 PM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)WBABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor4 Comments
- After holding over 60,000 clinics at long-term care facilities, Walgreens (WBA +0.1%) says it has vaccinated most of the residents and staff who selected the pharmacy chain as the outlet to get their COVID-19 shot.
- It has administered ~5M COVID-19 vaccinations across long-term care facilities, in stores, and through dedicated clinics, the company said in a statement.
- This week, under the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Walgreens is set to receive 1M doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer/ BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson.
- The company also announced a boost to its COVID-19 testing efforts adding another 1,500 stores that offer drive-thru, diagnostic COVID-19 tests raising the total number of test locations across the country to 5,000.
- With the expansion, the testing capacity is expected to reach 3M per month, over a threefold rise since last April.
- In mid-December, Walgreens announced the initiation of its vaccination campaign for residents and staff at long-term care facilities.