Walgreens nears completion of COVID-19 vaccination program at long-term care facilities

  • After holding over 60,000 clinics at long-term care facilities, Walgreens (WBA +0.1%) says it has vaccinated most of the residents and staff who selected the pharmacy chain as the outlet to get their COVID-19 shot.
  • It has administered ~5M COVID-19 vaccinations across long-term care facilities, in stores, and through dedicated clinics, the company said in a statement.
  • This week, under the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Walgreens is set to receive 1M doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer/ BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson.
  • The company also announced a boost to its COVID-19 testing efforts adding another 1,500 stores that offer drive-thru, diagnostic COVID-19 tests raising the total number of test locations across the country to 5,000.
  • With the expansion, the testing capacity is expected to reach 3M per month, over a threefold rise since last April.
  • In mid-December, Walgreens announced the initiation of its vaccination campaign for residents and staff at long-term care facilities.
