Buy Wheaton Precious Metals after recent weakness, RBC analyst says
Mar. 09, 2021 12:55 PM ETWheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)
- Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM +5.2%) shares are soaring after RBC Capital upgrades shares to Outperform from Sector Perform with a $51 price target, and precious metals prices rebound from recent losses thanks to a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar.
- RBC analyst Josh Wolfson says Wheaton "operates a highly cash-generative business with long-duration, low-cost assets," and recent share price weakness from lower precious metals prices has improved the stock's valuation.
- Wolfson also sees anticipated catalysts at Wheaton's cornerstone Salobo stream having the potential to support upside to his estimates.
