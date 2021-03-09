Buy Wheaton Precious Metals after recent weakness, RBC analyst says

  • Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM +5.2%) shares are soaring after RBC Capital upgrades shares to Outperform from Sector Perform with a $51 price target, and precious metals prices rebound from recent losses thanks to a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar.
  • RBC analyst Josh Wolfson says Wheaton "operates a highly cash-generative business with long-duration, low-cost assets," and recent share price weakness from lower precious metals prices has improved the stock's valuation.
  • Wolfson also sees anticipated catalysts at Wheaton's cornerstone Salobo stream having the potential to support upside to his estimates.
  • Check Wheaton's latest investor presentation slideshow.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.