Allegiant's February traffic fell 43.4%
Mar. 09, 2021 1:26 PM ETAllegiant Travel Company (ALGT)ALGTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Allegiant Travel (ALGT -1.4%) reports scheduled service revenue passenger miles declined 43.4% Y/Y to 679.906M and load factor down 2,900 bps to 52.8% in February.
- Total system capacity fell 13% Y/Y to 1.223B available seat miles and the carrier flew -43.6% to 680,930 passengers during the month.
- Departures slipped 14.1% for the month.
- The estimated average fuel cost per gallon was $1.83.
- "Over the last month, we have been pleased to see a moderate increase in travel demand," stated Drew Wells, senior vice president, revenue. "We met the increase in demand with increased supply, with February ASMs up roughly 6 percent from February of 2019, focusing on total revenue and profitability rather than unit metrics like load factor. We expect first quarter total revenue to be down between 35 and 40 percent on a year over two-year basis, a significant improvement over the fourth quarter. First quarter capacity is expected to be up between 2.0 and 4.5 percent, when compared to the first quarter of 2019, but we will continue to refine as dictated by demand."