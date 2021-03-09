Oracle FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 09, 2021 By: Akanksha Bakshi
- Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.11 (+14.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.07B (+2.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ORCL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 0 downward.
