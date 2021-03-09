General Dynamics' Gulfstream wins $696M contracts for U.S. Air Force

  • Gulfstream Aerospace, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics (GD -1.6%) bags a contract worth $696M from the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center for engineering services support and contractor logistics for C-20 and C-37 aircraft.
  • The engineering service contract represents a $612M,10-year renewal of a prior contract.
  • The contractor logistics support award for $84M exercises option year four of an existing CLS contract, bringing its cumulative face value to $594M.
  • "Gulfstream is grateful for the continued confidence the U.S. government has in our program. What started as an engineering services contract for nine C-20 U.S. Air Force aircraft 20 years ago has evolved into a support contract for a 23-aircraft fleet." comments Leda Chong, Gulfstream's senior VP for Government Programs and Sales.
