Liberty Latin America rises as Pivotal bumps price target

Mar. 09, 2021 3:48 PM ETLiberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA)LILA, LILAKBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Liberty Latin America is higher (LILA +2%, LILAK +1.5%) after Pivotal Research reiterated its Buy rating and gave a small bump to the price target.
  • A refresh of the model shows expectations for EBITDA growth from Puerto Rico in the mid- to high single digits, the firm says. That goes along with "solid organic RGU growth" from most markets.
  • It expects improving free cash flow as well. In its last earnings report, the company said it delivered robust positive adjusted FCF in 2020 - and it has a goal to increase that figure 30% higher than last year.
  • Pivotal's sum-of-the-parts valuation (using conservative multiples) spurs the firm to raise its price target on LILAK to $17, implying 25% upside.
