Gatos Silver surges after raising Los Gatos stake to 70%

Mar. 09, 2021 9:44 AM ETGatos Silver, Inc. (GATO)GATOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Gatos Silver (GATO +11.2%) pops to a strong start after saying it finalized an agreement to repurchase an additional 18.5% stake in the Los Gatos Joint Venture from Dowa Metals & Mining, raising its ownership interest to 70%.
  • The deal extinguishes the JV's $60M working capital facility; Gatos Silver's attributable portion of the WCF is $42M.
  • Gatos says the deal with Dowa "represents the achievement of two important use of proceeds objectives from the company's recent initial public offering."
  • Gatos Silver went public last November 2020 and has since gained 55%, SomaBull writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.