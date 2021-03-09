Gatos Silver surges after raising Los Gatos stake to 70%
Mar. 09, 2021 By: Carl Surran
- Gatos Silver (GATO +11.2%) pops to a strong start after saying it finalized an agreement to repurchase an additional 18.5% stake in the Los Gatos Joint Venture from Dowa Metals & Mining, raising its ownership interest to 70%.
- The deal extinguishes the JV's $60M working capital facility; Gatos Silver's attributable portion of the WCF is $42M.
- Gatos says the deal with Dowa "represents the achievement of two important use of proceeds objectives from the company's recent initial public offering."
- Gatos Silver went public last November 2020 and has since gained 55%, SomaBull writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.