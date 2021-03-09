Acreage Holdings reports Q4 results
Mar. 09, 2021
- Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09; GAAP EPS of -$0.35.
- Revenue of $31.5M (+50% Y/Y)
- Company-owned same store sales growth was 27%, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit same store sales improvements.
- Same store sales growth for managed entities rose by 71% during the fourth quarter.
- Gross margin for the fourth quarter was 46.1%, a 900 bps increase compared to the same period in 2019, and a 360 bps increase compared to the third quarter of 2020.
