Acreage Holdings reports Q4 results

  • Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09; GAAP EPS of -$0.35.
  • Revenue of $31.5M (+50% Y/Y)
  • Company-owned same store sales growth was 27%, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit same store sales improvements.
  • Same store sales growth for managed entities rose by 71% during the fourth quarter.
  • Gross margin for the fourth quarter was 46.1%, a 900 bps increase compared to the same period in 2019, and a 360 bps increase compared to the third quarter of 2020.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.