Hersha Hospitality February revenue beats its internal forecast
Mar. 09, 2021
- Hersha Hospitality's (NYSE:HT) revenue in February exceeds its internal forecast by more than 20%, the REIT said in an operational update.
- It's the second straight month of positive property-level cash flow.
- Reports 51.2% occupancy across its New York City portfolio, 69.4% in South Florida, with 76.5% occupancy at Parrot Key Hotel & Villas and 74.6% at Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club.
- Also note Y/Y ADR growth at its California and Key West resorts.
- By comparison, in Q4, HT's 36 comparable hotels generated 33.0% occupancy; its New York City hotels had 39.7% occupancy during 2020's final quarter.
- Declares cash dividends on its series C, D, and E cumulative redeemable preferred stock reflecting accrued and unpaid dividends for the dividend periods ended April 15, 2020, July 15, 2020, October 15, 2020 and January 15, 2021.
- For dividend period ending April 15, 2021, the company the board declared a cash dividend of $0.4297 per series C preferred share, $0.40625 per series D preferred share, and $0.40625 per series E preferred share.