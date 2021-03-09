FirstEnergy upped to Buy at BofA on improved Ohio regulatory backdrop

Mar. 09, 2021 2:42 PM ETFirstEnergy Corp. (FE)FEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • FirstEnergy (FE +2.4%) fires out to a YTD intraday high after Bank of America upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $37 price target, lifted from $32, now pegging the probability of ~$150M of reduced earnings from the Ohio rate reset at 50% rather than the previous 100% outlook.
  • BofA's Julien Dumoulin-Smith says his upgrade follows "constructive meetings last week where [management] signaled confidence in keeping earnings lag associated with filing a new Ohio rate case to ~10%, in what would represent a constructive outcome relative to our and broader market expectations."
  • FirstEnergy's decision to appoint Steve Strah as permanent CEO is viewed "positively as a further pivot from his interim role as affirming greater confidence from the board that governance related issues are resolved adequately to allow for existing management to stay."
  • Smith also cites Carl Icahn's reported interest in potentially taking two seats on the FirstEnergy board.
