Three ships carrying U.S. ethanol en route to China - Reuters
- Three ships carrying ethanol are heading to China from the U.S. Gulf Coast, Reuters reports, which would offer a sign that ethanol exports are sharply increasing from the U.S. to China.
- The shipments reportedly could top the total amount of U.S. ethanol that China imported in all of last year, a positive development for a U.S. ethanol industry that has suffered from reduced demand because of the pandemic and the U.S.-China trade war.
- The ships each have a capacity of ~30K metric tons, or 240K barrels of ethanol, although the exact amount of the fuel onboard remains unclear, according to the report.
- Potentially relevant tickers include ADM, GPRE, GPP, REGI, REX, ANDE, VLO, MPC, PSX, PBF, HFC, CVI, PARR
- ETFs: CORN, FUE, CRAK, PXE
- In January, Archer Daniels Midland CFO Ray Young said China had bought ~200M gallons (4.76M barrels) of ethanol from the U.S. for H1 2021, matching its previous record for annual ethanol imports.