Three ships carrying U.S. ethanol en route to China - Reuters

  • Three ships carrying ethanol are heading to China from the U.S. Gulf Coast, Reuters reports, which would offer a sign that ethanol exports are sharply increasing from the U.S. to China.
  • The shipments reportedly could top the total amount of U.S. ethanol that China imported in all of last year, a positive development for a U.S. ethanol industry that has suffered from reduced demand because of the pandemic and the U.S.-China trade war.
  • The ships each have a capacity of ~30K metric tons, or 240K barrels of ethanol, although the exact amount of the fuel onboard remains unclear, according to the report.
  • Potentially relevant tickers include ADM, GPRE, GPP, REGI, REX, ANDE, VLO, MPC, PSX, PBF, HFC, CVI, PARR
  • ETFs: CORN, FUE, CRAK, PXE
  • In January, Archer Daniels Midland CFO Ray Young said China had bought ~200M gallons (4.76M barrels) of ethanol from the U.S. for H1 2021, matching its previous record for annual ethanol imports.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.