Coherent favors Lumentum bid's after revised merger agreement

Mar. 10, 2021 5:39 AM ETCoherent, Inc. (COHR), LITECOHR, LITE, IIVIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) board of directors recommends it's stockholders vote in favor of proposed merger with Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) at the stockholder meeting after revised merger agreement, where each share of Coherent common stock will be exchanged for $175 in cash and 1.0109 shares of Lumentum common stock at the completion of the transaction.
  • The transaction is subject to approval by Coherent's and Lumentum's stockholders, receipt of regulatory approvals in China and South Korea and other customary closing conditions.
  • Transaction is expected to close in 2H021.
  • II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) expects to complete its potential takeover of Coherent by the end of 2021.
  • MKS raised its offer to $135 in cash and $115 in stock for a total of $250 per share but lost bid to II-VI, who raised its acquisition offer to $170 in cash and 1.0981 II-VI common shares for each Coherent share.
  • In mid January, Lumentum had offered $100 in cash and 1.1851 shares for each share of Coherent.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.