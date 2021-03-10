Coherent favors Lumentum bid's after revised merger agreement
Mar. 10, 2021 5:39 AM ETCoherent, Inc. (COHR), LITECOHR, LITE, IIVIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) board of directors recommends it's stockholders vote in favor of proposed merger with Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) at the stockholder meeting after revised merger agreement, where each share of Coherent common stock will be exchanged for $175 in cash and 1.0109 shares of Lumentum common stock at the completion of the transaction.
- The transaction is subject to approval by Coherent's and Lumentum's stockholders, receipt of regulatory approvals in China and South Korea and other customary closing conditions.
- Transaction is expected to close in 2H021.
- II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) expects to complete its potential takeover of Coherent by the end of 2021.
- MKS raised its offer to $135 in cash and $115 in stock for a total of $250 per share but lost bid to II-VI, who raised its acquisition offer to $170 in cash and 1.0981 II-VI common shares for each Coherent share.
- In mid January, Lumentum had offered $100 in cash and 1.1851 shares for each share of Coherent.