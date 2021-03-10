Accenture buys consulting firm, fable+

  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has acquired fable+, a consulting firm specializing in business agility and analytics-driven transformation.
  • The acquisition expands Accenture's analytics-driven transformation and workplace culture capabilities.
  • Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • “Digital transformation requires change, not only on hardware but also in mindsets. Consequently, we see an increasing demand for agile transformation and training centred on human interaction. Using AI and cloud technology, fable+ pioneered an analytics-driven approach to better understand workplace culture and team performance.." says Frank Riemensperger, market unit lead for Accenture.
  • Press Release
